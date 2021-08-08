FLORENCE — Sherry Turner Gooch, age 69, died August 4, 2021. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Canaan United Methodist Church, Florence. During the 4 p.m. service, friends are asked to wait in the parking lot, follow the service on channel FM 87.9 and then join the family for the graveside burial service in the adjoining cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

