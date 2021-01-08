HATTON — Shiloe Wiegers, 42, died January 6, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. immediately following. Shiloe was the mother of Draven Nelson.

