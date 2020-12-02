FLORENCE
Shirley A. Barnes, age 86, of Florence passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. There will be a Memorial Service held on Sunday, December 13, at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her parents, Coleman and Ruby Lane; husband, Willie B. Duren; daughter, Connie Lee; sister, Carolyn Thompson; brother, Charles Lane and grandson, Andy Joe Richardson.
Survivors include children, Patsy Hale (Joe), Sandra Doty (Gary), Billy Duren (Suki), Jack Duren (Vicki), and Yolanda Creasy (Lonnie); siblings, Tommy Lane, Jean Lane, Katie Mitchell, Nancy Underwood, Darlene Pullum, Jimmy Lane, and Donald Lane; numerous grandchildren.
Mrs. Barnes had several hobbies which included cooking for anybody and everybody, spending money at Walmart, but she especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing and liked flowers.
