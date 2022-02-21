Tishomingo, MS Shirley A. Sappington, 56, died Saturday, February 19, 2022. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22,2022, at 11 a.m., at Gospel Lighthouse Church. Burial will be in Fairview Church of God Cemetery, Cairo, MS. Visitation will be Monday, from 5-8 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church for 45 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.