KILLEN — Shirley Ann Underwood, age 81, of Killen passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be today, September 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.
Shirley was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Florence. She was an active donor to children overseas and would send boxes of socks, school supplies and sanitary items to them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Irene Underwood and Eugene Johnson; husband, James Cloyd Underwood, Sr.; son, Steve Underwood, and siblings.
Survivors are her children, Dennis Underwood, Peggy Burch (Terry), Jacqueline Vandivort (Steve), Paula Holden (Troy), Bobby Underwood, Jeannie Cartwright (William) James Underwood, Jr. (Tammy); siblings, Jerry Johnson, James Johnson, Debra Carden, Peggy Cimino, and Marshiela Sowards; daughter-in-law, Brenda Underwood; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
“Grandma treated all her grandchildren like they were special and truly loved with all her heart. She made sure everyone felt happy and cared for. She won’t be forgotten”. (Jaelynn Underwood).
You are our sunshine our only sunshine. You have shown us your unconditional love, care, and faithfulness. The time has come that we never wanted to face, but the angels in heaven know we love you because of your amazing grace. (Kara Horton). You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com
