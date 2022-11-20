FLORENCE — Shirley Abernathy Woodis, age 78, passed away in Phoenix, AZ on November 5, 2022. She lived a rewarding life as a loving mother and grandmother, a faithful daughter, a caring sister and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed. This loss will be felt by all who knew and loved her deeply.
There will be a short graveside service for family and friends to be held at New Hope Church of Christ in the Central community, Florence, AL on November 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers and food, please donate in her honor to a charity of your choice or to the New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery Fund.
