KILLEN — Shirley Ann Crunk Knight, 78, of Killen, passed away July 22, 2020. She was a member of Harrison Chapel United Methodist Church and Killen Senior Center.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Joshua Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be Brian Michael, Kyler Michael, Taylor Knight and Kim Knight. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Williams and John Scarborough.
Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Knight; parents, Manzy Taylor and Dessie Moore Crunk.
She is survived by her son, Kimothy Lynn Knight; daughters, Melissa Knight Michael (John Scarborough) and Pamela Ann Knight; sister-in-law, Nancy Arnold (Jimmy); grandchildren, Shayna Knight, Brian Michael (Rachel), Kyler Michael (Jacqueline Duford), Sara Knight and Taylor Knight (Chyna); greatgrandchildren, Kyra Haraway, Mia Michael, Bryson Morgan, Bayley Ray McGee, Chloe Michael, Carley Michael, Asher Michael, Cashton Knight, Rhett Butler, Ayson Oden, and Annalaya Knight.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
