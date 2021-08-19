SHEFFIELD — Shirley Ann DeLoach, 85, Sheffield, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 20, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 3:00 p.m.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Howell C. DeLoach; parents, Ruey Embry Austin and Wendell Riley Meredith; sister, June Buchanan; and brother, Avery Austin.
Shirley is survived by her children, Renae Fore (Jamie), Darrell DeLoach (Kristie), Melanie Roberts (Ronald), Bonnie Spillane, Shawn DeLoach, Sherry Burdett (Johnny), Dwan DeLoach, Charles DeLoach (Veronica) and Jimmy DeLoach (Darcia); brothers, Douglas Austin and Ted Austin; sisters, Genelle Austin, Linda Austin, and Docia Teel; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
