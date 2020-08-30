PHIL CAMPBELL — Shirley Ann Hallman, 72 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away August 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home, with Bro. John McCullar and Bro. Ronald Choate officiating. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Shirley was one of the founding members of Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department, where she contributed Forty years of service to her community. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
She was born June 12, 1948, in Corinth, Mississippi, to Odell and Altha Choate.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Betty Haynie, Irvin Choate, Leon Choate, and Raymond Choate.
She is survived by her husband, Alton Hallman; her children, Larry Hallman and Mary Hallman-Glass (David); her siblings, Linda Mae Eubanks and Charlotte Choate Montgomery; her brother in law, Clovis Hallman; her sister in law, Martha Hallman; her grandchildren, Jonathon Wilder (Emily), Brooklyne Hallman-Horton (T.J.), Taylor Hallman, Ethan Hallman, Wyatt Pierce, and Gabriel Pierce; a host of nieces and nephews; and her many dogs and her granddogs.
Pallbearers will be Doug Hallman, Randy Hallman, George Haynie, Mark Choate, Gary Hallman, and Clarence Haynie.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Members of the Blue Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
