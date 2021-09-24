MADISON — Shirley Ann Hargrave, 84 of Madison, Alabama, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Hargrave was born June 25, 1937 in Lauderdale County, a member of Madison Church of Christ, she was a homemaker and she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She was the Director of the Care Bear program for local hospitals.
Services will be noon Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Brandon Pressnell officiating and burial at 2 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Thigpen, Alex Warren, Tim Ewart, Garrett Fairley, Caleb Morrow, William Jackson and Payton Jackson. Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Jeremy Pepper and Dr. Justin Pepper.
Survivors are her husband, Ernest Hargrave of Madison; daughters, Cindy (Ricky) Thigpen of Killen, Nanette (Mike) Fairley of Madison and Donna (Matt) Jackson of Madison; son, Dr. Keith (Amy) Garrett of Florence; stepdaughters, Terri Mansell of Huntsville and Vicki Hargrave of Huntsville; stepsons, Charlie Hargrave of Madison and Ernie Hargrave of Huntsville; 11 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren and other immediate family members.
Preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Vela Cagle; first husband, William Howard Garrett; four brothers and two sisters.
