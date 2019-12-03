BARTON — Shirley Ann Hayes, 75, of Barton, passed away December 1, 2019, after an extended illness. Visitation will be held December 4th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park. Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Calvin Hayes, Jr.; parents, Lester and Annie Mae Hall; brother Lester Hall; and sisters, Glenda Hall and Dovie Jackson.
She is survived by her dear son, Herbert Calvin “Herby” Hayes, III; brother, Johnnie Hall (Frances), Robyn Moore (Freddie) and Carlene Pace; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Hall.
Shirley was a true Christian. Her sweet spirit was evident to everyone she met. She ministered to others as a registered nurse and hospital volunteer.
She leaves a very special friend, Lee Mac Gotcher, who was a godsend to her.
The family expresses special thanks to the employees at Glenwood Nursing Home.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
