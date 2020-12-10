MABLETON, GEORGIA
Shirley Ann Herston, 85, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020.
Ms. Herston was born in 1935 in Howard, Alabama. She grew up in Florence, Alabama and was a graduate of Coffee High School. After graduation, Ms. Herston worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company, before getting married and becoming a mother and housewife.
Ms. Herston moved to Nashville, TN in 1959 where she was a wonderful mother and wife, raising her two sons. She was a stylish and beautiful woman who loved to decorate and loved to paint and be creative. Ms. Herston also lived for a time in Shreveport, LA, and moved to Mableton, GA in 2000. She worked in sales for home improvement companies after moving to Georgia, well into her 70’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.T. Minor of Florence, AL; sister, Nancy Lawson; brother, Sam Minor; son, Gregory Herston of Nashville, TN and father of her children, Kelton Herston of Nashville, TN. She is survived by son, Anthony Herston of Marietta, GA; and grandsons, Joshua and Connor Herston of Murfreesboro, TN.
Ms. Herston wished to be cremated, and asked that a funeral not be held. Her ashes will be buried next to her parents and sister at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. @ www.alz.org., 800-272-3900.
