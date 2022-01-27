HICKORY GROVE — Shirley Ann Key Appleton, 74, died January 21, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday at 3 p.m. at Rock Springs Cemetery. Shirley was the wife of the late Danny D. Appleton Sr.

