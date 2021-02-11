HODGES — Shirley Ann Kuykendall, 82, died February 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Phil Campbell.

