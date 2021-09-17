LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Shirley Ann Mueller, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 5, 2021. Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Virgil Mueller; parents, Jim Ed and Clois Dickerson; brother, Reed Dickerson; sister, Wanda Dickerson.
Shirley is survived by her two loving daughters, Lisa Andrews (Stacey Rhodes) and Terri Earles; five grandchildren, Josh and Meredith Whitman; Chasity and Gary Johnson; Xena Hurst; Tabatha Rhodes; and Lindsay Earles; nine great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Chris, Kendale, Cameron, Elodia, Krista, Cecilia Johnson; Kyler Reynolds and Liam Franklin. Her husband, Jim, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 4, 2016. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Lawrence Mueller. He is survived by his son, Alan Mueller and his granddaughter, Abigail Mueller. Shirley and Jim loved each other with all their heart and soul. They enjoyed traveling and being able to take their grandchildren on trips. Shirley loved and enjoyed working in her flower beds, making handmade birthday cards for her family and friends, and making scrapbooks for them as well. Jim enjoyed restoring antique radios and TV’s and flying his remote control airplanes. They also enjoyed their football as Shirley was an Alabama fan all the way, with Jim rooting on his Norte Dame team.
A memorial service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with Miles Stutts officiating.
Commented