F.8.12.23 Shirley Nichols.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — Shirley Ann Nichols, 87, Sheffield, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 13, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Sanderson officiating.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you