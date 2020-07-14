TUSCUMBIA — Shirley Ann Robison, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Truman Sutton officiating. There will be a private burial at Hyde Lake Cemetery, Littleville.
Shirley was a member of Cowboy Church of Colbert County. After retiring as a sheetrock finisher, she worked as a biscuit maker for Jack’s, where she was known for making the best biscuits. Shirley never met a stranger. Her door was open to everyone and no one ever left her house hungry. She was preceded in death by her parents,Virginia McMahan and Dave Morrow; siblings, Roy, Clayton, Sonny, JR., Gary, Verlon, and Stella; son Jeff Woods; daughter, Karen “Michelle” Woods; and stepson, Eric Robison.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerry Robison; children, Raymond Dotson, Kevin Woods (Lisa) and Tina Allen (Michael); step-son, Jerry Robison, II; sister, Eva; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special companions, Sally and Rocky.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Evans and the staff at Shoals Hospice for their care.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
