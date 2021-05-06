FLORENCE — Shirley Ann Swicegood, age 79, of Florence, passed away May 5, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Brother Frank Mills officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Swicegood was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mamie Bevis; brother, Darryell Bevis; sister, Elaine Hill; sister-in-law, Mary Bevis; and brother-in-law, A.W. Martin.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Swicegood; daughter, Amy Broadfoot (Kevin); son, Jamey Swicegood (Jennifer); brother, Don Bevis (Marie); sister, Faye Martin; and grandchildren, Tyler Broadfoot, Austin Broadfoot (Megan), Lauren Broadfoot and Jacob Swicegood (due July, 2021).
Mrs. Swicegood was a member of CrossPoint Church of Christ.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her hospice nurse, Jessica Collins, and to the Station 3 staff at Mitchell Hollingsworth. Words cannot express our gratitude for your loving care.
Condolences may be left at wfuneral.com
Commented