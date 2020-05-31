FLORENCE — Shirley Ann Vessell, age 68, of Florence, passed away May 29, 2020. Per her request, no services are planned at this time.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Justin Givens.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Austin Lee Vessell Jr.; children, Keith Darby, Pam Givens, Randall Darby, and Lee Ann DeLano; grandchildren, Samantha Price, Sandra Darby, Charlie Darby, Savanna DeLano, Ellana DeLano and Kayla Nguyen; great-grandchildren, Silvia Shine Price and Waylon Price; and siblings, Ruth Butler, Bobby Dial and Harlan Dial.
Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and studying her Bible. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
