LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Shirley Ann Wilburn, 85, died January 30, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Fall River Cemetery. She was a member of Fall River United Methodist Church.

