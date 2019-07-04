FLORENCE — Mrs. Shirley Annabelle Mecke, age 85, of Florence passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was a huge Atlanta Braves fan as well as an avid Auburn fan. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, W.T. Mecke; her son, Greg Mecke (Amanda) of Atlanta, GA; her daughters, Lori Bilinisky (Jim) of Florence, Lisa Thompson (Johnny) of Florence and Leann Jewell (Stanley) of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Brothers of Altoona PA; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Myrtle Walker; brothers, Bud and Bill Walker and sisters, Jean Rabenstein and Phyllis Labriola, and her son, Tommy Mecke.
The family will receive friends on Friday July 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home with Rosary services at 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Elkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
