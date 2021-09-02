MOUNT PLEASANT, TENN. — Shirley Anne Clayton, 84, died August 21, 2021. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial to follow in John Lay Cemetery. She was a member of Lawrenceburg Seventh-day Adventist Church.

