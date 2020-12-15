FLORENCE — Shirley Anne Staggs Vaughn, 74, of Florence, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at NAMC after a brief illness.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Elkins Funeral Home from 12-2 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 2 P.M. in the chapel with Christopher Walker and Bonnie McCullars officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was born on December 16, 1945 to W.O. and Grace Staggs. She married the love of her life on June 12, 1964. They had four children whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth “Red” Vaughn; siblings, Junior, Bobby, Tommy, Johnny, Richard, Charles, Mageline, Adam, Paul, and Christine.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Bruce, LaDonna Vaughn, and Kay Powell (Dwayne); son, Kenny Vaughn (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Powell, Daniel Powell, James Powell, Tony McCullars, Justin Hill, and Billy Wells.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at NAMC and her neighbors at Alexander Village.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented