FLORENCE — Shirley Balentine South, 85, died December 23, 2020. Visitation will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions with funeral following at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery. Visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

