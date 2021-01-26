WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Shirley Bates, 82, died January 23, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s Waynesboro. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery. She loved being a foster grandmother at WES.

