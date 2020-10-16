KILLEN — Shirley Beatrice Murphy, 83, died October 15, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Belew Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook at sprywilliams.com.

