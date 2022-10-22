FLORENCE — Shirley Ann Boyd, 85, passed away October 20, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Mrs. Boyd is survived by her children, Tracy and Kelly.
