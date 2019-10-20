FLORENCE
Shirley Bullard Hammond, 85, Florence, passed away October 18, 2019 at Richland Place in Nashville, TN. She was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. She served as an Executive Assistant at Owens Illinois Corporation in Toledo, Ohio, until her retirement in 1985, when she moved back home to be near her beloved family.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. We will miss her warm smile, her wit and her strength.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carson B. Hammond and parents, James Bullard and Margaret Lucille Bullard.
She is survived by a son, Terry Hammond, Nashville, TN; a daughter, Sandy Bledsoe (Craig), Nashville, TN; brothers, James Bullard (Nell), Charles Bullard (Donna), Carl Bullard (Cheryl) and Larry Bullard (Donna); sister, Virginia Cole (James), Florence, AL; grandchildren, Kelly Walsh (Colin) and Scott Bledsoe; great-grandchildren, Jake Walsh, Zachary Walsh and Macie Walsh; sister-in law, LaVerne Hammond; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, October 21, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, with services to follow at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Justin Pannell. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, Lipscomb University General Scholarship Fund, or The Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.
