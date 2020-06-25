MUSCLE SHOALS
Shirley Sparks Mansell Butler, 82, Muscle Shoals passed away from this earth on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, John Lee and Ruby Lee Sparks of Russellville; first husband, Billy Mansell; second husband, E.G. Butler; and sister, Rosa Lee Nesbitt.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Jeania Braund of Madison; son, Tyrus Mansell (Lorie) of Muscle Shoals; stepchildren and their families, Steve Butler (Deborah), Carol Boyd (Ron) and Mike Butler (Diane); grandchildren, Jay Benson (Kelli), Jess Benson (Beth), Jody Benson (Julie), Allison Braund-Harris (Roger), Evan Mansell (Leslie) and Faith Kelley (Connor); great-grandchildren, Peyton and Sydney Benson, Will and Jacob Benson, Jincy and Jase Benson, and Paxton and Deacon Mansell; sisters, Ann Nix (Jimmy), Mary Lee Bendall (Charles), Gwinda Sparks, and Renea Zills (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Shirley enjoyed gardening and decorating her home. She loved watching hummingbirds through the window. She worked many years in public service at the Franklin County Courthouse. She was a past volunteer at Shoals Hospital and a faithful member of Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Park Church of Christ Building Fund.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jay Benson, Jess Benson, Jody Benson, Evan Mansell, Gavin McGee and Jarrod Bendall.
The family would like to express gratitude to Brookdale Assisted Living for their loving care and friendship for the past five and half years.
