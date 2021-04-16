GREENHILL — As the last of the Dock and Pauline Haygood family from Zip City, Shirley Chandler, of Greenhill, AL, passed away peacefully at home on April 13th, 2021 at the age of 84.
Shirley was a fun-loving mother, “nanny,” and friend to all who knew her. She was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ and led by faith. She loved to socialize and never met a stranger during any of her worldly adventures. She had a passion for life and enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with those she loved the most. After her many years at Reynolds, she enjoyed her retirement spending sunny days on her front porch surrounded by her loved ones, flowers and bird feeders.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Samuel Lee Chandler (Sammy), James Martin Chandler (Marty) and son-in-law, Randy Bretherick. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bretherick; her sons, Jonathan Chandler (Misty), and Adam Craig Chandler; daughter-in-law, Judy Chandler; grandchildren, Jeremy Woods, Megan Bretherick, Shawn Willett (April), Bryant Chandler, Jordahn Hubbard (Cameron); great-grandchildren, Brooke Brown (Jacob), Annah, Shawn and Aliyah Willett, Thea Hubbard, and Ella McMahan; great-great-grandchild, Jasper Brown; and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be today, April 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Miles Stutts and Mackinley Pate officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Willett, Todd Feltner, Del Chandler, Brent Tate, David Haygood, and Ed Haygood.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented