BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Shirley Credille Stacy, 84, died May 9, 2022. Services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 12-2 p.m. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery.

