PHIL CAMPBELL — Shirley Cummings, 75 years old of Phil Campbell, AL. passed away January 29, 2021, at her residence.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support. Due to the Coronavirus, the family ask that only the family and close friends attend the funeral and no food or flowers be brought to the home.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will follow at noon, in the Chapel, with Sister Carolyn Baker officiating. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery.
Shirley was a member of Blue Springs Freewill Baptist and Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
She was born September 21, 1945, in Marion County, AL to Hobert and Loretta Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lemmie Cummings; her daughter, Charlotte Prince Stehno; her sister, Eloise McAlister; and her brothers, Hobert Jr. and L.J. Scott.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Vickie Cummings and Donna (Jimmy) Huckaba; her Son-in-law, Tim Stehno; her sisters, Gertha (Jack) Mashburn and Jackie (Rodney) Kuykendall; her special sister-in-law, Carolyn (Ralton) Baker; her grandchildren, Andy (C.D) Prince, Amy (Adam) Parker, Katie (Jasper) Copeland, and Kayla Cummings; her great grandchildren, Sadie Brooke and Paisley Parker and Leah and Jaxton Copeland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Huckaba, Jasper Copeland, Adam Parker, Paul Mashburn, Gerald Cummings, and Clifford Ergle.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shirley Cummings Memorial Fund at any CB&S Bank.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
