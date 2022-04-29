FLORENCE — Shirley Dawn Hills Thornton, 86, died April 26, 2022. No service is scheduled. The burial will be today at 12 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral and Gardens, Trussville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Frank H. Thornton. Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

