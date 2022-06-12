WAYNESBORO, TN. — Shirley Brown Dalton, 76, died June 10, 2022. Services will be today, 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Waynesboro, TN. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro, TN,. with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.

