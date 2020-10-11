HALEYVILLE — Shirley Diane Wilbanks, 61, died October 7, 2020. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial is in Henryfield Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

