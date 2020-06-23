ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Fay Grisham Murrah, 80, of Rogersville, passed away June 20, 2020 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth NRC. She was a member of Goodsprings Baptist Church and loved camping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with graveside service to follow in Ingram Thornton Cemetery with Bobby Walton officiating. Pallbearers will be Bailey Thomas, Blake Jaynes, Hunter Jaynes, Jamie Cornelius, Jeffery Cornelius and Adam Walton.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Gladys Grisham; husband, Frank Murrah; father of her children, Russell Thomas; sisters, Nell Haraway and Claudia Barringer. She is survived by her children, Joey (Lisa) Thomas and Pamela (Dale) Jaynes; grandchildren, Blake Jaynes, Bailey Thomas and Hunter (Ashtyn) Jaynes; great-grandchild, Amelia Jaynes; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Murrah family.
