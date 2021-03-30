WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Shirley Faye Dodd West Riley, 83, died March 27, 2021. Visitation will be today from noon until service time at Shackelford’s, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of God.

