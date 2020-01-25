ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Faye Thornton Favors, 72, of Rogersville died Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 26 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Trent Thornton and Terry Herston officiating. Burial will be in Harvey Cemetery.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lillie Thornton; Wendell, Nate and Godoy “Minner” Thornton. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Jeannie) Favors and Rodney (Deborah) Favors; grandchildren, Heather F., Preston, Natasha, Neil, Derrick, Joselyn, Heather D. and Emily; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kaleb, Jaxson, Aadien, Toby, Addison, Tripp and Kaylin; brothers, Roger and Donnie Thornton; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the condolences.
Commented