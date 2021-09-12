RUSSELLVILLE — Shirley Jean Fuller, 81, died September 10, 2021. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial in Spruce Pine Cemetery. She was the mother of Steve, Phillip, and Darlene.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.