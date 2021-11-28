WAYNESBOEO, TN — Shirley Walker Harder, 78, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be held today from 5-9 p.m., and Monday, from 2 p.m., to service time at the funeral home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Waynesboro, TN. Burial will be in Throgmorton Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Jamie Wayne Harder.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.