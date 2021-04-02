ROGERSVILLE
Shirley Howard, 78, of Rogersville, peacefully passed away Wednesday March 31, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be at Rogersville Funeral Home on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Burial will be held in Hurricane Cemetery. Tim Pannell will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Blaine Downs, Hunter Downs, Brock Meyers, Ben Hamner, Cory Vandiver, Barry Grisham and Greg Wigginton.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Bishop and Bertie Wigginton; husband, Doyce Howard; daughter, Cindy Tipton; grandsons, Cody Corum and David Blake Downs; brothers, Delbert, R.C., Gene, Harvel, and Obie Wigginton; sisters, Freeda Tate and Dorothy McCafferty. She is survived by her daughters, Laranda Corum and Karen (Kenneth) Downs; grandsons, Blaine (Whitney) Downs and Hunter Downs; great-grandson, Blake Carnell Downs; and inherited sister and friend, Ruth Downs and her loving cat Clyde.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Encompass Hospice and “the Kayla’s” for their care and compassion.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Howard’s family.
Commented