RUSSELLVILLE — Shirley Huckaba Nix, 72, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Shirley was a member of Gateway Church of God. She was the sweetest woman and everyone loved her. She loved babies and children, was a great cook; and loved eating out with her family. She loved listening to gospel music and attending church.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. today, May 15, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Phil Campbell. Bro. Nicholas McSpadden will speak at the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Dale Nix; parents, Charlie and Nora Montgomery Huckaba; sister, Betty Presley; brothers, Johnny Huckaba, James Huckaba, Elmer Hucker; and niece, Heather Presley.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Mildred Kiel (David), Peggy Smith, Delmer Huckaba, Ted Huckaba (Sherry); and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Darren Presley, Stacy Presley, Shannon Kiel, David Huckaba, Michael Hatton and Andrew Hatton. Honorary pallbearers will be Brayden Hatton and Cason Hatton.
The family would like extend a sincere thanks to Dr. Pounders, Dr. Karr, Nurse Practitioner Holly Potts, Hospice Nurses Sherry and Elaine; and to all of the 4th floor nurses at Helen Keller Hospital.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
