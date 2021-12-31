TUSCUMBIA — Shirley J. Howard, 69, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, January 2, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Charlie James officiating. Interment will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Shirley was a member of Washington Park Baptist Church and the DAV Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Lorene Tucker; and sisters, Carolyn Stanfield and Janet Fisher.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bobby Howard; children, Michael Slusher, Derrick Howard, Shaunda Carmack (Danny), Chris Howard (Lisa), and Shane Howard (Jacqualine); brothers, Hershell Tucker and David Tucker (Jamie); sisters, Diane Sanderson, Pat Knotts (Allen), and Martha Ann Tucker; 12 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be J.T. Howard, Banks Howard, Jordan Carmack, Lee Carmack, Hershell Tucker, and Dillan Tucker. Billy Carmack will serve as honorary pallbearer.
