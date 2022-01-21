COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Shirley Jane Daniel Wright, 83, died January 18, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shackelford in Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery.

