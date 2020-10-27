SHEFFIELD — Shirley Jean Evans, 75, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation today, October 27, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Burbank and Bro. Greg Corble officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery.
Mrs. Evans was born on October 24, 1945, to the late Buford and Cleo Aday. A lifelong resident of the Shoals area, Shirley was a wonderful wife, giving and loving Momma, Maw Maw, sister and friend. A Pentecostal by faith, she was a member of Shoals Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Evans; brothers, Charles and Ricky Aday; and nephews, Chuckie and Dean.
Survivors include her children, Jeanie Evans, Tammie Doshier, and Mark Evans; sisters, Linda Perry (Ron), Sybil Skains (Gary), Sheila Estis, and Janice English; brother, Bobby Aday (Anita); grandchildren, Layton (Tama), Houston, Kennedy (Victoria), Benton (Hailey), Julie, Alivia, and Madi; great-grandchildren, Makyhi and Eli; and best friend, Jan Evans.
Shirley’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers, along with Ty Perry and Richard Nabors. Makyhi will be an honorary bearer.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
