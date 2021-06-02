CYPRESS INN, TENN. — Shirley Jeanette Berry Faires, 81, died May 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pinehill Church of Christ. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Pine Hill Church of Christ Cemetery, Waterloo. She was the wife of the late Freddie Faires. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.