LEIGHTON — Shirley Jo Wimberley Case, 83, died April 4, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Interment will take place in Restlawn Park, Avondale, LA

