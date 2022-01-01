SHEFFIELD
Shirley Jean Jones, 73, Sheffield, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, January 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley officiating. Interment will be in King Cemetery, County Line Road, Leighton.
Shirley was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Paul Wesley Jones, Sr; Son, Paul Wesley Jones, Jr.; and Parents, Leo and Lena Hill.
Shirley is survived by her Sons, Mark Jones (Missy), Keith Jones (Jody), Matthew Jones (Gina), and Michael Jones; Sisters, Betty Stutts (Doug) and Teresa Lannaman; Brothers, Donnie Joe Hill and Michael Douglas Hill; Grandchildren, Brandi Jones (Jimarcus), Aaron Jones, Kristen Tigner (Richard), Matt Jones, Jr. (Cindy), and Tristan Vaughn; and thirteen Great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Encompass Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented