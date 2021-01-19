WATERLOO — Shirley Lard Brown, 61, died January 16, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Frances-King-Lucas Cemetery in Waterloo. She was the wife of the late W.C. Brown, Jr.

