RUSSELLVILLE — Shirley Laverne Beard, 86, of Russellville, AL passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, November 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 noon in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She loved her church, puzzles, sewing, and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond D. Beard; parents, J.E.W. and Bessie Richardson; brother, Kenneth Richardson; and sister, Christine Rea.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Lindsey (Dall); grandson, Charles Smith; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Molly Smith.
